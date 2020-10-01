Global  
 

Neha Mehta says she wanted to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had even spoken to Asit Modi

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw the exit of two of its main actors *Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh*. Neha played the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi. Neha was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De...
