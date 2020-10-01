Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor; sports green ribbon on KBC set

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan was spotted on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati sporting a green ribbon on his suit. It signifies that the person is a pledged organ donor. Known for promoting social causes on the show, he highlighted its importance to improve the lives of others. "I am a pledged organ donor... bearing the giving of life to...
