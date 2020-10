Hemanth Madhurkar: Michael Madsen's limping due to a sprain acted as an advantage to Nishabdham Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller Nishabdham as translated Silence in Tamil- Telegu has been making headlines for a never seen before star cast. The film also marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and director reveals how Michael Madsen's weakness on screen worried him at first but how it acted as... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this