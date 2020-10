Influencer Chiara Ferragni Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

There's a baby on the way for Chiara Ferragni! The Italian fashionista is pregnant with her second child, she revealed on Instagram and Twitter Thursday, Oct. 1. The social media... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this