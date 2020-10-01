Netflix's New Number 1 Movie Is Unexpected: Cameron Diaz's 'Bad Teacher'
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Move over Enola Holmes! Netflix has a new number one movie on the streaming service and it’s an unexpected one. Cameron Diaz‘s 2011 movie Bad Teacher is now the number one movie on the streaming service. Justin Timberlake also stars in the comedy. Bad Teacher was one of the last movies that Cameron made before [...]
