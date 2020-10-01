CNN’s John Avlon Exposes Trump’s ‘Ugly Pattern’ of Failing to Condemn White Supremacy
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () John Avlon called out President Donald Trump's failure to condemn White Supremacy during Tuesday's first presidential debate calling it an "ugly pattern" from the commander-in-chief.
Scott Adams is the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip. He is a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump. However, Adams says he felt 'abused' after Trump failed to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate. He told the Proud Boys, a known hate group, to "stand back and stand...
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would only point to past statements when asked if she could denounce white supremacy on behalf of the president, who failed to do so during the presidential..
