CNN’s John Avlon Exposes Trump’s ‘Ugly Pattern’ of Failing to Condemn White Supremacy

Mediaite Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
John Avlon called out President Donald Trump's failure to condemn White Supremacy during Tuesday's first presidential debate calling it an "ugly pattern" from the commander-in-chief.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Slams Trump, Will Vote For Him Anyway

'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Slams Trump, Will Vote For Him Anyway 00:33

 Scott Adams is the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip. He is a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump. However, Adams says he felt 'abused' after Trump failed to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate. He told the Proud Boys, a known hate group, to "stand back and stand...

