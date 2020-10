Exclusive: No Diwali release for Sooryavanshi Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Movie buffs like you and I might have been dancing in the aisles thinking that now the theatres are on their way to reopening their doors, we might soon see the two biggies 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' we have been waiting for. But hold your horses, the story is different. These two movies might still not been within a striking distance. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this