WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Confuses Rhodes College Graduate Amy Coney Barrett for a Being ‘Rhodes Scholar’ (She’s Not)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:03 Published 5 hours ago NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait



After ripping President Trump on the Senate floor regarding alleged $750 tax bills in 2016 and 2017, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said the American people are absolutely concerned about the president's.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:41 Published 22 hours ago We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this