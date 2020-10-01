WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Confuses Rhodes College Graduate Amy Coney Barrett for a Being ‘Rhodes Scholar’ (She’s Not)
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () There is little question that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a terrific academic record, one that has helped her receive a nomination to the country’s highest court by President Donald Trump. But amid her illustrious career as a top student, lawyer and judge, there is one thing that she is not: a Rhodes scholar. At […]
