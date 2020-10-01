Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Confuses Rhodes College Graduate Amy Coney Barrett for a Being ‘Rhodes Scholar’ (She’s Not)

Mediaite Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
There is little question that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a terrific academic record, one that has helped her receive a nomination to the country’s highest court by President Donald Trump. But amid her illustrious career as a top student, lawyer and judge, there is one thing that she is not: a Rhodes scholar. At […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'

McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar' 00:42

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'my bad' after she mistakenly said that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated [Video]

Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 06:03Published
NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait [Video]

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait

After ripping President Trump on the Senate floor regarding alleged $750 tax bills in 2016 and 2017, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said the American people are absolutely concerned about the president's..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:41Published
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published

Tweets about this