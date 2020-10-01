Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Telling Proud Boys to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’: Stand Back is a ‘Synonym’ For Stand Down
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's call to neo-fascist group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," explaining that "stand back is a synonym for stand down."
A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law...