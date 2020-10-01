Global  
 

South Park’s Pandemic Special Brutally Mocks Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘I’m Going to Actively Not Do Anything’

Mediaite Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
South Park’s Pandemic Special Brutally Mocks Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘I’m Going to Actively Not Do Anything’South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker brutally mocked President Donald Trump's coronavirus response in their one-hour Pandemic Special episode -- roasting him for failing to do anything helpful while directly claiming he has been using the virus to "get rid of all the Mexicans."  
