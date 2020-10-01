Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Kenneth Petty!

Just Jared Thursday, 1 October 2020
A huge congratulations are in order…Nicki Minaj has given birth! The 37-year-old rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child together, a source told TMZ. Nicki and Kenneth first announced the pregnancy back in September amid the Coronavirus lockdowns. Nicki and Kenneth welcomed the baby on Wednesday (September 30) in Los Angeles, but [...]
