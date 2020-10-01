Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Three Reporters Call Out Biden For Refusing to Say if He Supports Packing Supreme Court, Press Him to Answer with No Luck

Mediaite Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
WATCH: Three Reporters Call Out Biden For Refusing to Say if He Supports Packing Supreme Court, Press Him to Answer with No LuckMultiple reporters unsuccessfully pressed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to give a definitive answer on whether or not he supports packing the Supreme Court -- calling him out for dodging the question during the debate. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump 02:30

 US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation [Video]

How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation

Positive COVID for three U.S. senators could affect the Republican push to confirm a Supreme Court nomination before Election Day, reports Marielle Mohs ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this