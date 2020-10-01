WATCH: Three Reporters Call Out Biden For Refusing to Say if He Supports Packing Supreme Court, Press Him to Answer with No Luck
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Multiple reporters unsuccessfully pressed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to give a definitive answer on whether or not he supports packing the Supreme Court -- calling him out for dodging the question during the debate.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the...
During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly..