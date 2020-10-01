Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, & Irina Shayk Show Off Hot Bods in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demi Moore stuns in fishnets and lace in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show



Demi Moore stuns in fishnets and lace in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago Highlights From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Fashion Show



ET Canada takes you inside Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show, where celebs like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, and Demi Moore worked the runway. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:36 Published 5 hours ago Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer



Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is bringing the heat in less than 24 hours. Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty Show returns to Amazon Prime Video, exclusively streaming on October 2nd. Fashion Show to.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this