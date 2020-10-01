Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, & Irina Shayk Show Off Hot Bods in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2!
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Bella Hadid is joining Laura Harrier and Irina Shayk in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2! The ladies are wearing the latest savage styles and debuting Savage X Fenty’s Fall 2020 collection from Rihanna during the fashion show, which will be available for fans to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Othe stars walking in [...]
Truthfully, who is doing it like Rihanna? The Savage x Fenty Show Vol 2. Last year, the show made headlines for its amazing choreography, celebrity performances and cameos, and most importantly, proving that lingerie isn't just for cis, able-bodied, or slim people. The beauty boss called on Parris...