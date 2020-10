Why Love Island Stars Justine and Caleb's History-Making Win Has Them "Hopeful" For the Future Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Sometimes, a little mindless TV can send a powerful message. Love Island certainly offers an escape from the realities of the world, especially in 2020. Starring a lineup of very... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this