Disney+ Celebrates Halloween With First Ever Hallowstream Collection!
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Disney+ is getting into the Halloween spirit! On Thursday morning (October 1), the streaming service revealed it’s new Hallowstream Collection for all of your spooky Disney needs. The first-ever Disney+ Hallowstream collection features “a spellbinding collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time.” Among the favorites on the [...]
Combine two giant digital ad management platforms, and what do you get? A content powerhouse, according to the man bringing them together. From October 1, the video ad management platforms at Disney and Hulu combine as a single one called Disney Hulu XP, helping ad buyers make one buy across the...
A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world's largest collection of the show's memorabilia - after spending over £100,000 on "at least a million" items. Brian Mattocks, 50, says he became..
I Spit On Your Grave The Complete Collection (2020)
Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment is proud to present I Spit on Your Grave: The Complete Collection - the shocking, controversial and ground-breaking..