Disney+ Celebrates Halloween With First Ever Hallowstream Collection!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Disney+ is getting into the Halloween spirit! On Thursday morning (October 1), the streaming service revealed it’s new Hallowstream Collection for all of your spooky Disney needs. The first-ever Disney+ Hallowstream collection features “a spellbinding collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time.” Among the favorites on the [...]
