Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To Her First Child Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is a proud mama. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly given birth to her first child months after teasing her baby bump. Nicki Minaj’s Proud Mama Status According to reports, Onika is now on her mommy duties. While details are scarce, the birth went down mid-week in California. Nicki Minaj has given birth […] 👓 View full article