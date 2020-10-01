Global  
 

Katie Holmes Holds Hands with Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo During Stroll in NYC

Just Jared Thursday, 1 October 2020
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo are spending the day together! The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek actress and the 33-year-old chef held hands while enjoying a stroll around the neighborhood on Thursday afternoon (October 1) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes Katie looked cool and stylish in a white T-shirt [...]
