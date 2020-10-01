'SNL' Debuts First Look at Jim Carrey & Maya Rudolph as Biden & Harris! (Video)
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Jim Carrey will be making his debut as Joe Biden on this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and the first look clip was just revealed! The 58-year-old actor has been a guest host on the sketch comedy series several times, but now he’ll be a recurring star for the upcoming season. Jim will [...]
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 39:34Published