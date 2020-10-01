Global  
 

'SNL' Debuts First Look at Jim Carrey & Maya Rudolph as Biden & Harris! (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 1 October 2020
Jim Carrey will be making his debut as Joe Biden on this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and the first look clip was just revealed! The 58-year-old actor has been a guest host on the sketch comedy series several times, but now he’ll be a recurring star for the upcoming season. Jim will [...]
