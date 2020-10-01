'SNL' Debuts First Look at Jim Carrey & Maya Rudolph as Biden & Harris! (Video) Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jim Carrey will be making his debut as Joe Biden on this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and the first look clip was just revealed! The 58-year-old actor has been a guest host on the sketch comedy series several times, but now he’ll be a recurring star for the upcoming season. Jim will [...] 👓 View full article

