You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low?



The UK may be in the midst of a second coronavirus wave, with the number of confirmed daily cases exceeding the so-called peak of the first outbreak. A further 5,693 people tested positive for the.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 02:20 Published 4 days ago COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales



LONDON — England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this