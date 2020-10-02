Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump in Leaked Phone Call on Children Separated at Border: 'Give Me a F---ing Break'

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
One of Melania Trump‘s former friends, who also served as one of her former aides, has released a recording of one of their phone calls in which the First Lady said something really terrible. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has published a book called “Melania and Me,” shared recordings of her phone calls with the First [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures [Video]

Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures

Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star [Video]

Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star

SWNYdelonte - [email protected]/ 646 873 7565/ [email protected] A friend of homeless former millionaire NBA star Delonte West has warned the addict is "paranoid" and needs professional help.The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Girl Pranks Sleeping Mom by Handing Her a Raisin Packet to Use as Phone [Video]

Girl Pranks Sleeping Mom by Handing Her a Raisin Packet to Use as Phone

This girl decided to pull a prank on her sleeping mother. She called for her as she napped and told her she has a phone call. Then she handed her mom a raisin packet instead of the phone. Her mom,..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:11Published

Tweets about this