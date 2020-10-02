Melania Trump in Leaked Phone Call on Children Separated at Border: 'Give Me a F---ing Break'
Friday, 2 October 2020 () One of Melania Trump‘s former friends, who also served as one of her former aides, has released a recording of one of their phone calls in which the First Lady said something really terrible. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has published a book called “Melania and Me,” shared recordings of her phone calls with the First [...]
