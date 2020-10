Shawn Mendes' New Song 'Wonder' - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video Now! Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Shawn Mendes is ready to launch his new era in music with his brand new single “Wonder” and you can hear the song now! The 22-year-old singer has dropped the music video for the new single, which is the title song off his upcoming fourth studio album, Wonder. “Right before I close my eyes / [...] 👓 View full article