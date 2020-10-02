Blackpink Drops Debut Album, Including 'Bet You Wanna' with Cardi B - Read Lyrics & Listen Now! Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The beloved K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has dropped their debut album, The Album, and it features their brand new collaboration with rapper Cardi B! “Bet You Wanna” is one of the most highly anticipated songs on the album and you can listen here. “Something ’bout me’s taking you higher / And you ain’t ever gonna [...] 👓 View full article

