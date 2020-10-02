Siddharth Anand on War: We had two action superstars, we had to set a benchmark!
Friday, 2 October 2020 () WAR is an all-time historic blockbuster that set the box office on fire in 2019 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred two of the biggest action superstars of the country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in an adrenaline-pumping face off. On the 1st anniversary of the film...
A fisherman caused houses and businesses to be evacuated and sparked four hours of travel chaos - after pulling an old world war two bomb from a canal.Magnet fisherman Nick Lee, 49, sparked mass panic..
This heartwarming video shows the moment an ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade - by giving him new war medals to replace the ones he lost. Tristram Bentley, 42, spent months trying..