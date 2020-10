B-Town Buzz: When Namit Das was left starstruck by Ranbir Kapoor Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Thursday, Namit Das went down memory lane as his breakthrough film Wake Up Sid (2009) clocked 11 years. "It was my first commercial project. I still recall visiting director Ayan Mukerji's home," he says. Das played Ranbir Kapoor's buddy in the film. "He had so much charm that I became a fan. That's probably the only time I... On Thursday, Namit Das went down memory lane as his breakthrough film Wake Up Sid (2009) clocked 11 years. "It was my first commercial project. I still recall visiting director Ayan Mukerji's home," he says. Das played Ranbir Kapoor's buddy in the film. "He had so much charm that I became a fan. That's probably the only time I πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this