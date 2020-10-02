Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14 in virtual times! No audience when Salman Khan introduces the participants

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
In the new normal, Bigg Boss 14 contestants shot for their dance acts in advance, instead of performing live in the opening episode. The participants, who are in quarantine, will be tested again for COVID-19 before they enter the house. It is learnt that host Salman Khan shot virtually for a promo featuring the interiors of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season 03:32

 It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major changes you can expect on the show.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets [Video]

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year

After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 12:33Published
Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house [Video]

Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this