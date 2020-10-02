Gandhi Jayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Friday, Bollywood stars remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Celebrities took to their verified Twitter and Instagram accounts to share valuable quotes and life lessons from the Father of the Nation as a way of paying tribute to him.



Taapsee Pannu shared on her Instagram story: "An eye for an eye ends... 👓 View full article

