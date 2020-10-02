Global
Irish poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Irish poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
In tributes, he is described as having an "immense" influence on Irish poetry.
Belfast-born poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78
In tributes, he is described as having an "immense" influence on Irish poetry.
BBC News
36 minutes ago
