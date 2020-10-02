Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere: House tour, Date, time

Zee News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is about to begin its fresh season on October 3, 2020. The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere will be a star-studded affair with host Salman Khan anchoring the ship like he always does - with elan!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police 03:46

 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand, superstar Salman Khan is ready to venture into web series with his production house Salman Khan...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets [Video]

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year

After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 12:33Published
Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

Tweets about this