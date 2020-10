Fox’s Chris Wallace Says Biden Shouldn’t Score Political Points on Trump’s Covid: ‘The Story Tells Itself … It is What it Is’ Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Chris Wallace said that Joe Biden shouldn't try to "score political points" over President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis — by explaining that "the story tells itself" and referencing the infamous Trump quote "It is what it is."