Chrissy Teigen's Mom Speaks Out After Her Daughter's Pregnancy Loss Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Chrissy Teigen‘s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, is opening up. The mother of the Cravings author and model spoke out on social media following the sad news that her daughter and husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss earlier in the week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen “My heart aches love you so [...] 👓 View full article