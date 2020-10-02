Julie's Top 5 - Season 3 Launches Opening Doors To International Artists Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Backed with accompanying YouTube Podcast and live premiere chat rooms...



The first two seasons of Julie's Top 5 Show saw *Julie Adenuga *and her friends in heated debate, whittling down the catalogue of 12 UK artists/collectives to determine a list of their top five songs.



Debating acts including *J Hus,* *Kano*, and *The Spice Girls* with banter, bickering and disputes aplenty generating some heartfelt lol moments.



As lets be real, debating discographies with your best friends can get heated!



Season 3 opens the doors to international talent, with acts like Missy Elliot, Destiny's Child and NSYNC.



Whilst continuing to celebrate the best in British music with *The Streets*, *Lily Allen* and *JME* all tabled for discussion.



All episode watching parties are listed on the Dice app as a live streaming event so you can RSVP now and join Julie (literally) and other fans of the show live in the YouTube chat.



Tune in to the first three episodes now alongside Julie's Top 5 podcast where everything from animals, to Hollywood actors all get the Top 5 Treatment over on *Don't Trust The Internet* Youtube channel.



Download the Dice App and keep your eyes peeled for the next three shows to follow.



- - -



- - -

Backed with accompanying YouTube Podcast and live premiere chat rooms...The first two seasons of Julie's Top 5 Show saw *Julie Adenuga *and her friends in heated debate, whittling down the catalogue of 12 UK artists/collectives to determine a list of their top five songs.Debating acts including *J Hus,* *Kano*, and *The Spice Girls* with banter, bickering and disputes aplenty generating some heartfelt lol moments.As lets be real, debating discographies with your best friends can get heated!Season 3 opens the doors to international talent, with acts like Missy Elliot, Destiny's Child and NSYNC.Whilst continuing to celebrate the best in British music with *The Streets*, *Lily Allen* and *JME* all tabled for discussion.All episode watching parties are listed on the Dice app as a live streaming event so you can RSVP now and join Julie (literally) and other fans of the show live in the YouTube chat.Tune in to the first three episodes now alongside Julie's Top 5 podcast where everything from animals, to Hollywood actors all get the Top 5 Treatment over on *Don't Trust The Internet* Youtube channel.Download the Dice App and keep your eyes peeled for the next three shows to follow.- - -- - - 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

