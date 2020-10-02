Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Yachty Turns Studio Into His Coffin In New Music Video

SOHH Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Lil Yachty Turns Studio Into His Coffin In New Music VideoAtlanta rapper Lil Yachty is coming to the rescue for fans desperately needing his new tunes. The hip-hop star has delivered an unexpected new song and music video to the masses. Lil Boat opts out of going with a cinematic video and turning his recording studio into the ultimate party scene. His new “Coffin” music […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday

Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday 01:14

 Shawn Mendes drops the title track to his upcoming album "Wonder." Plus, Blackpink and Bon Jovi release LPs and BTS hops on the "Savage Love" remix.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video [Video]

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video

President Donald Trump sought to appeal to the nation's senior citizenpopulation Thursday, in another new video released on Twitter. Speaking on theWhite House South Lawn, Trump started the video by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Exclusive Home Movie Footage Of Late Eddie Van Halen Revealed In New REELZ Doc [Video]

Exclusive Home Movie Footage Of Late Eddie Van Halen Revealed In New REELZ Doc

Iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen took the world by storm with his legendary talent, but sadly lost his battle to throat cancer on Tuesday, October 6. In celebration of his life and legacy, the Van Halen..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:56Published
Lorde releasing new music in 2021? [Video]

Lorde releasing new music in 2021?

New Zealand pop star Lorde has sparked speculation among her fans that new music will arrive in 2021.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this