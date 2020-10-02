"My Salinger Year" - cast: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seana Kerslake, Brian F. O'Byrne, Colm Feore, Theodore Pellerin, Yanic Truesdale, Hamza Haq, Leni Parker, Ellen David, Tim Post, Gavin Drea, Matt Holland

Teaser Trailer - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Published MY SALINGER YEAR Movie - Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver 02:42 MY SALINGER YEAR Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In New York City in the late ‘90s, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) is a young aspiring writer who lands a day job at J.D. Salinger’s literary agency. While her eccentric, old-fashioned boss Margaret (Sigourney Weaver) assigns her to answer Salinger’s...