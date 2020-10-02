Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"My Salinger Year" - cast: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seana Kerslake, Brian F. O'Byrne, Colm Feore, Theodore Pellerin, Yanic Truesdale, Hamza Haq, Leni Parker, Ellen David, Tim Post, Gavin Drea, Matt Holland

AceShowbiz Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
My Salinger Year - cast: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seana Kerslake, Brian F. O'Byrne, Colm Feore, Theodore Pellerin, Yanic Truesdale, Hamza Haq, Leni Parker, Ellen David, Tim Post, Gavin Drea, Matt Holland*Release date :* October 23, 2020
*Synopsis :* A college grad (Margaret Qualley) takes a clerical job working for the literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) of the renowned, reclusive ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: MY SALINGER YEAR Movie - Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver

MY SALINGER YEAR Movie - Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver 02:42

 MY SALINGER YEAR Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In New York City in the late ‘90s, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) is a young aspiring writer who lands a day job at J.D. Salinger’s literary agency. While her eccentric, old-fashioned boss Margaret (Sigourney Weaver) assigns her to answer Salinger’s...

You Might Like


Tweets about this