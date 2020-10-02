Global  
 

Former White House Advisor Kevin Hassett Sees Cable News ‘Glee’ in Reporting Trump Case: ‘Morality Play Upsets Me’

Mediaite Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Former White House advisor Kevin Hassett criticized the media for taking "glee" in the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, arguing that White House workers who go in despite the risks are heroic, not "in denial about Covid."
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 02:11

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

