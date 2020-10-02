Máiréad RT @Mediaite: Former White House Advisor Kevin Hassett Sees Cable News 'Glee' in Reporting Trump Case: 'Morality Play Upsets Me' https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Mediaite Former White House Advisor Kevin Hassett Sees Cable News 'Glee' in Reporting Trump Case: 'Morality Play Upsets Me' https://t.co/v68y5FJHFS 24 minutes ago

🇺🇸 I STAND WITH MY PRESIDENT🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 RT @MsResJudicata: After Melania worked 16 hour days, Melania's former "friend & advisor", Stephanie Wolkoff , a real 21st century Judas,… 1 hour ago

Plain Kane RT @schwartzbCNBC: NEW: Trump confidante Hope Hicks made millions on lucrative gigs during her brief time out of the White House. That inc… 2 hours ago

GIRLRILEY @realDonaldTrump How does a former model and wedding planner qualify to be a top White House advisor? Maybe there i… https://t.co/HcpFKgPdU6 4 hours ago

We Sell Restaurants McDonald’s Corp. taps former White House senior advisor to Obama as chief global impact officer… https://t.co/b3i6ve1In6 4 hours ago

Stare Decisis After Melania worked 16 hour days, Melania's former "friend & advisor", Stephanie Wolkoff , a real 21st century Ju… https://t.co/CZa3YDckPt 5 hours ago