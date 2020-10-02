Gandhi Jayanti: Sanjay Dutt shares video from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, writes 'Happy Birthday Bapu'
Friday, 2 October 2020 () On Friday, Sanjay Dutt went nostalgic on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actor went took a trip down memory lane and talked about what is probably one the most iconic films in Bollywood. It’s none other than ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan and...
On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several politicians remembered the Father of the Nation and quoted him to drive a point home for their rivals. This is how PM Modi, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greeted Bapu on...
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and..
Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s..
The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant..
