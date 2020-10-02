Gandhi Jayanti: Sanjay Dutt shares video from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, writes 'Happy Birthday Bapu'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat



President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 11 hours ago Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey



Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47 Published 11 hours ago Gandhi Jayanti: Visiting Sabarmati Ashram; why Mahatma didn't return after 1930



The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this