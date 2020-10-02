|
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized In Florida From Overdose
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly on the road to recovery after being hospitalized. The hip-hop star reportedly overdosed on a mixture of diet pills and caffeine. Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized In Florida According to reports, 6ix9ine was admitted to a Florida hospital Tuesday after having a bad reaction to the pills and caffeine. While […]
