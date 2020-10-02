Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized In Florida From Overdose

SOHH Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized In Florida From OverdoseNew York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly on the road to recovery after being hospitalized. The hip-hop star reportedly overdosed on a mixture of diet pills and caffeine. Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized In Florida According to reports, 6ix9ine was admitted to a Florida hospital Tuesday after having a bad reaction to the pills and caffeine. While […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Hospitalized In Florida Following Caffeine & Hydroxycut Overdose

 But Akademiks says his ride-or-die is already out of the hospital and back to exercising.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this