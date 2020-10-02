Global  
 

BLACKPINK Returns With 'Lovesick Girls' - Read the Lyrics & English Translation!

Friday, 2 October 2020
BLACKPINK‘s back in our area! The hugely popular South Korean girl group returned on Friday (October 2) with the music video for “Lovesick Girls,” the title track from their album The Album, also released on the same day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BLACKPINK The track was co-penned by members Jennie and Jisoo, [...]
