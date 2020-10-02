'Cobra Kai' Star Tanner Buchanan Joins Addison Rae In 'He's All That'
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Addison Rae‘s leading man has been cast! Tanner Buchanan, who you may know from Cobra Kai, will star alongside the TikToker in the upcoming She’s All That remake, He’s All That. The 21-year-old actor will play the reimagined role that Rachael Leigh Cook originated in the 1999 movie, according to Deadline. Addison will be playing [...]
