|
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Three More Rapes in Beverly Hills
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is facing additional charges. The disgraced Hollywood producer was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday (October 2). The charges all stem from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills more than a decade ago, Deadline reported. “Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this