Harvey Weinstein Charged With Three More Rapes in Beverly Hills

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is facing additional charges. The disgraced Hollywood producer was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday (October 2). The charges all stem from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills more than a decade ago, Deadline reported. “Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein [...]
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills 00:33

 Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein -- who earlier this year was charged with sexually assaulting three women in the Los Angeles area -- is now accused of raping two more women, L.A. prosecutors announced Friday.

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

 A criminal complaint alleges the former movie mogul raped two women on separate occasions at hotels in Beverley Hills.
The Age


