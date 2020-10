Why Alexa Mansour's The Walking Dead: World Beyond Role Makes Her An Especially Proud Latina Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Alexa Mansour didn't plan for a career in Hollywood. "I was really bullied when I was a kid and my mom put me into acting lessons to see if maybe I would open up and talk to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this