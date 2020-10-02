Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno Stars In New HBO Max 'The Witches' Remake Trailer Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The witches are coming! Jahzir Kadeem Bruno is making his debut in the upcoming remake of The Witches. The young actor stars as the young boy in the film, who you will actually only see for about half of the movie because he gets turned into a mouse! The Witches is based off of the [...] 👓 View full article

