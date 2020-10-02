Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno Stars In New HBO Max 'The Witches' Remake Trailer
Friday, 2 October 2020 () The witches are coming! Jahzir Kadeem Bruno is making his debut in the upcoming remake of The Witches. The young actor stars as the young boy in the film, who you will actually only see for about half of the movie because he gets turned into a mouse! The Witches is based off of the [...]
Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max fantasy comedy movie The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno.
The Witches Release Date: October 22, 2020 on HBO Max
