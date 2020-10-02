Global  
 

Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno Stars In New HBO Max 'The Witches' Remake Trailer

Just Jared Jr Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The witches are coming! Jahzir Kadeem Bruno is making his debut in the upcoming remake of The Witches. The young actor stars as the young boy in the film, who you will actually only see for about half of the movie because he gets turned into a mouse! The Witches is based off of the [...]
News video: The Witches on HBO Max - Official Trailer

The Witches on HBO Max - Official Trailer 02:12

 Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max fantasy comedy movie The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno. The Witches Release Date: October 22, 2020 on HBO Max After you watch The Witches let us know...

