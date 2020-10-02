David Dobrik Launches 2 Signature Fragrances - 'David's Perfume'!
Friday, 2 October 2020 () David Dobrik has gotten himself into the fragrance world! The 24-year-old YouTuber and Dodgeball Thunderdome host revealed his new line of fragrances, David’s Perfume, with Flower Shop Perfumes Co. “ITS FINALLY OUT!!! We’ve been working on this since early last year and i really don’t like to brag, but i promise ya this smells delicious!!” [...]
There are a few things David Dobrik can't live without when he's at home. From Suave Kids Shampoo and disposable cameras to his mini Tesla and (not a) flamethrower, these are David's essentials. David's Perfume by David Dobrik is available now, www.davidsperfume.com