Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Dobrik Launches 2 Signature Fragrances - 'David's Perfume'!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
David Dobrik has gotten himself into the fragrance world! The 24-year-old YouTuber and Dodgeball Thunderdome host revealed his new line of fragrances, David’s Perfume, with Flower Shop Perfumes Co. “ITS FINALLY OUT!!! We’ve been working on this since early last year and i really don’t like to brag, but i promise ya this smells delicious!!” [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: 10 Things David Dobrik Can't Live Without

10 Things David Dobrik Can't Live Without 12:05

 There are a few things David Dobrik can't live without when he's at home. From Suave Kids Shampoo and disposable cameras to his mini Tesla and (not a) flamethrower, these are David's essentials. David's Perfume by David Dobrik is available now, www.davidsperfume.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why are YouTubers David Dobrik and Trisha Paytas feuding now? [Video]

Why are YouTubers David Dobrik and Trisha Paytas feuding now?

Trisha Paytas reignited her largely one-sided feud with David Dobrik on August 11 with a short TikTok post.“U think u can hurt my feelings? I was friends with David Dobrik,” she wrote in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. David Dobrik is getting into fragrance world and just launched his first 2 perfumes! Find out more: https://t.co/hMCzlI72wU 50 minutes ago