You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lily Collins: I can't believe I'm engaged!



Lily Collins "can't believe" she's engaged to Charlie McDowell, after the pair confirmed their engagement last week. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Lily Collins engaged



Lily Collins is engaged to marry director Charlie McDowell. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 6 days ago Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged!



Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell one year after they went public with their romance, the actress has confirmed on social media. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this