'Totally Under Control': Oscar-Winning Filmmaker's Secret Movie About Coronavirus Pandemic Will Be Released This Month
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () A brand new documentary is being released this month and it will take a look at how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, who won the Best Documentary Feature award for his 2007 movie Taxi to the Dark Side, teamed up with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger to make the film [...]
TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering...