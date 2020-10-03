Breaking News on Trump’s Covid Test Leads to Surprising Late Night Ratings Win
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () NN Tonight with Don Lemon pulled out a rare, late-night ratings win in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, thanks to the network's breaking news coverage of President Donald Trump's imminent, ultimately positive Covid-19 test result.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."
Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..
The CDC says anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days. That puts the president in a tough spot with just 32 days until the election. The Trump..