Breaking News on Trump’s Covid Test Leads to Surprising Late Night Ratings Win

Mediaite Saturday, 3 October 2020
Breaking News on Trump’s Covid Test Leads to Surprising Late Night Ratings WinNN Tonight with Don Lemon pulled out a rare, late-night ratings win in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, thanks to the network's breaking news coverage of President Donald Trump's imminent, ultimately positive Covid-19 test result.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH 01:25

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

