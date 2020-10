🌊 sassy-redhead-says-what? 🇺🇸 RT @NikkiMcR: Matt Gaetz is on Fox arguing that Trump getting COVID is proof that social distancing measures are ultimately futile and we s… 32 seconds ago Brenda Clark RT @Mediaite: Gaetz: Trump Getting Covid Shows 'No Lockdown Can Be a Panacea to Save Everyone from Everything,' Reopening Strategy Should C… 56 seconds ago Never-Trumper ( 🇺🇲) @NikkiMcR Matt Gaetz is on Fox arguing that Trump getting COVID is proof that social distancing measures are ultima… https://t.co/DznN9Hz2lB 4 minutes ago