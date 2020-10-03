Global  
 

Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Strong Relationship With Daughter Zoe Kravitz

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Lenny Kravitz is thankful for his tight bond with his daughter, Zoe Kravitz. The 56-year-old musician opened up in a new interview with People magazine about their relationship and admits it reminds him of the relationship his own mother had with her father. “Zoë and I have a very open dialogue,” Lenny shared. “We can [...]
 Lenny Kravitz is not only baring his abs on the cover of Men's Health, the 56-year-old rocker is sharing his love for Jason Momoa and explains why his daughter, Zoe Kravitz is his hero.

