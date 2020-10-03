Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Strong Relationship With Daughter Zoe Kravitz
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Lenny Kravitz is thankful for his tight bond with his daughter, Zoe Kravitz. The 56-year-old musician opened up in a new interview with People magazine about their relationship and admits it reminds him of the relationship his own mother had with her father. “Zoë and I have a very open dialogue,” Lenny shared. “We can [...]
"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?" Kravitz and Bonet were..