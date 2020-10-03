Kellyanne Conway Has COVID-19; Becomes Fifth Person From Trump Administration To Test Positive
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Claudia Conway has just revealed that her mom, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for coronavirus. The former White House advisor is now the fourth person with a confirmed positive test who also attended the Rose Garden ceremony which announced Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee. Kellyanne‘s diagnosis follows President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania [...]
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest...