Kellyanne Conway Has COVID-19; Becomes Fifth Person From Trump Administration To Test Positive

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Claudia Conway has just revealed that her mom, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for coronavirus. The former White House advisor is now the fourth person with a confirmed positive test who also attended the Rose Garden ceremony which announced Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee. Kellyanne‘s diagnosis follows President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive 00:39

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest...

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate [Video]

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate

Because President Trump and Melania Trump’s tested positive COVID-19 after attending the presidential debate at CWRU and Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, both organizations have sent..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:06Published
Political Analysis: President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Political Analysis: President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich explains the potential political impacts of President Trump's positive test result.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:34Published
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery' [Video]

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he is praying for a "quick and full recovery" for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:54Published

