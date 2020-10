Madagascar PM inaugurates solar plant at Indian embassy on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary



Prime Minister of Madagascar, Christian Ntsay inaugurated the solar power plant at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo on the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Many.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57 Published 7 minutes ago

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti



The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago