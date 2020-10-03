Global  
 

George Clooney Changed The Storyline of 'Midnight Sky' After Learning of Felicity Jones' Pregnancy

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020
After Felicity Jones revealed that she was expecting her first child to George Clooney, he made a change to The Midnight Sky script. Speaking in a new interview with Empire magazine (via), George opened up about the change and how it actually made the story even better. “About three or four weeks into shooting, I [...]
